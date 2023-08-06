Some three weeks ago, chippings were sprayed onto a 2.5-mile stretch extending from ‘The Rising Sun’ pub near Pelcomb Bridge towards Simpson Cross after fresh tarmac was laid by highway workers. The chippings were subsequently left to dissipate of their own accord.

Motorists were advised by the local authority to reduce their speed to 20mph, but despite the vast majority of motorists adhering to this advice, numerous vehicles were subsequently damaged.

“A total of 15 windscreens have had to be replaced in the village of Keeston alone, while another car has had damage to its bodywork," said Keeston resident Nigel Davies.

"So this suggests that the number of other vehicles affected by these roadworks must be considerably greater."

Mr Davies has had to replace the windscreen of his brand-new Jaguar which was cracked by chipping while the vehicle’s bodywork has also been scarred in numerous places.

“This is 75k’s worth of motor, but it’s now got chipping marks all over it,” he said. “This happened when my car was only 14 days old, and it’s all because of the way in which the road was left.”

Nigel Davies said that despite travelling at Pembrokeshire County Council’s suggested speed limit of 20mph, cars are being sprayed by chippings which are being dislodged by approaching vehicles.

“This is a particularly busy stretch of road that's regularly used by tankers. The sheer weight of these tankers is squeezing the stones out, so motorists like myself can drop back as much as we like from the vehicles in front of us, but when a tanker passes, our cars are being hit.

“After the potholes were filled and the road was levelled, it was then sprayed with wet tarmac and a lorry began dispersing the chippings using a scatter system, a bit like a gritter.

“But there’s no grading system for the size of the chippings with the result that some of them are huge and others are very small.”

The chippings vary in size. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Mr Davies belies that pedestrians are also being affected as the footpath that runs adjacent to this stretch of the A487 is attracting stray chippings.

The footpath, which has been sprayed with loose chippings (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Most of the people who use this footpath are elderly, but the grip on the surface of the footpath is now extremely poor because of the number of loose stones,” he said. “So this is extremely unsafe.

“Pembrokeshire County Council has created a situation that’s damaged so many vehicles and is also posing a danger to pedestrians.

“Couldn’t those chippings have been swept up before the cars were allowed back on the road, rather than just left there?

“It’s extremely frustrating that nothing has been done about it, and I’d like to know precisely how many other motorists have been affected besides all the ones I know in Keeston.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has been asked to comment on its highway policy concerning the re-surfacing of roads.