“It’s at times like this that make us realise that this is where the very best come to celebrate,” commented Gellifawr’s Emilie Jolly.

“And watching the way that Gareth played yesterday makes those celebrations even more special.”

Second-half tries from Gareth Davies and George North staved off a fifth successive home loss for Wales when they played at Cardiff on Saturday (August 5).

The Newcastle Emlyn native was spotted by the Scarlets way back in 2006 when they watched him play for his home-town team while he was a pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Dyffryn Teifi in Llandysul.

After training with the Scarlets Academy, he represented Llanelli at Welsh Premiership level before progressing to the senior Scarlets where he won six caps in the U20 side alongside Scott Williams and Taulupe Faletau.

Davies, 22, was the leading try scorer with 10 in the 2013/14 Guinness PRO12 season and his consistency throughout that campaign as top try scorer caught the eye of Wales head coach Warren Gatland to select him for the summer tour of South Africa in 2014.[2] He made three more appearances off the bench before being picked for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

An injury in the warm-up matches to Rhys Webb gave him a chance to shine in that tournament and he played in all five matches and scored five tries, the pick of which was in the win over England at Twickenham.

He marked his first start for Wales with two tries in the opening game at the 2015 World Cup against Uruguay in Cardiff. His other tries came against Fiji and South Africa.

He went on the 2017 summer tour to New Zealand and Samoa, but found himself being called-up to join the British & Irish Lions squad after playing in the win over Tonga in Auckland.

He scored a try in the Scarlets 2017 Guinness PRO12 final win over Munster in Dublin and also started in the defeat by Leinster in the 2018 final.

He currently has over 100 appearances for the Scarlets and has scored over 100 points.