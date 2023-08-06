Ms Jones, who was raised on a farm in Llanwnen near Lampeter, commands the highest authority in the Assembly, and chairs the meeting of all 60 Assembly Members in Plenary, during which she must remain politically impartial at all times.

During their conversation, Mark Drakeford is expected to touch upon his upbringing in Carmarthen, his love of music, his values and his politics. Ms Jones, who is a prominent Plaid Cymru member, will also ask him to discuss his relationship with the Welsh language.

There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions to Mr Drakeford at the end of the discussion.

The conversation will take place this Wednesday, August 9, at 11.30am in Societies Pavilion 2 which is on the Eisteddfod Maes in Boduan, Gwynedd.