As a result, Cllr Stoddart was awarded the red rosette for first prize in the watercolour competition.

“It was such a wonderful and unexpected honour,” she told the Western Telegraph.

“I’ve been attending the Pembroke Show for so many years and have also entered the art competitions on a number of occasions. But until this year, I’ve never won a first prize.

Vivien with her beautiful watercolour (Image: Mike Stoddart)

“And it was so wonderful to have won at the Pembroke Town and Country Show in Lamphey as it really is a wonderful event that brings together the agricultural sector alongside the wider community.”

Vivien, who is the county councillor for Hubberston and Milford Haven, has been a passionate artist for as long as she can remember.

“I did A level art many years ago and have carried on painting throughout my life, despite all the families commitments that the children brought.”

Vivien attended the adult learning classes run by Pembrokeshire County Council however since lockdown, has continued painting independently at her home in Hubberston.

Her winning entry at last week’s show was a watercolour depicting a rolling moorland, similar to the landscapes found on the Preseli hills.

“The Preselis remind me very much of the area where I was brought up on the Isle of Man,” she said.

“It isn't a particularly mountainous area, but it has these magnificent rolling hills with their incredible colours and textures.

“And this is what I’ve tried to achieve with a semi-loose watercolour technique. Instead of painting every little detail, I've tried to create the overall atmosphere of the place. And if last week’s judges are anything to go by, it seems to have worked.

“People tend to talk about politicians and councillors as being single-minded people who don’t have any interests outside their careers or their hobbies hobbies.

“But whenever I paint, it’s a wonderful way of stepping of the local government platform and enjoying that complete change.”