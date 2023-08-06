Current director Jonathan Thomas announced earlier this summer that he will be leaving his post later this year to take up a new role at an undisclosed location.

As a result, the Cadwgan Trust has now launched what they are describing as ‘a unique opportunity’ for a new director to succeed him.

“We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic individual with the right experience to take on the challenge of becoming the next Director of Cardigan Castle,” the Trust has stated.

“ In this unique role [the director] will be responsible for planning and overseeing the entire portfolio of the Castle’s commercial operations including the visitor attraction, events programme, accommodation and more.”

The director is described as being ‘the driving force’ behind the iconic building which has only been open to the public for eight years, following many decades of neglect by its previous owner.

“The director’s leadership will propel us forward, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth of the business into the future,” continued the Trust.

“They will collaborate with a talented team of staff and volunteers to deliver captivating exhibitions, events, and amazing visitor and guest experiences that bring this culturally significant heritage site to life.”

Applications for the director’s position will close at 4pm on Friday, August 25, 2023.

For a full job description and application instructions, email jonathan.thomas@cardigancastle.com