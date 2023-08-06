This is the motto of Pembrokeshire dance teacher Hannah La Trobe who will this summer be launching an adult ballet class where grown ups of all ages can learn the basics of ballet and subsequently improve their overall balance, strength and co-ordination.

With over 25 years of dance teaching experience Hannah, who runs the On Your Toes School of Dancing in Pembrokeshire, is passionate about encouraging a love of movement in people of all ages and abilities.

"So whether you’re 25, 55, or 85, I urge everyone to come along and give it a go,” she said.

“And no tutu is necessary!”

Dance has been an integral feature of my Hannah’s life for as long as she can remember.

As a child, she lived above the family-run dance school in Norwich and grew up among its dancers, costumes, shows and music. She was taught by a retired professional ballerina from the age of two and at 17 she went into full-time vocational dance training in ballet, tap and jazz. Her training has included both the RAD and BBO ballet syllabi and the IDTA Tap and Modern Jazz syllabi.

She trained and qualified with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) as a teacher, and with the International Dance Teachers’ Association (IDTA) in other dance genres. More recently she achieved a first in a BA Dance Education Degree (with the RAD).

This summer's adult ballet workshop will take place on Thursday, August 24 at Haverhub, Quay Street, Haverfordwest, between 10.30am and 12pm.

The cost is £15. To book a place, visit the website