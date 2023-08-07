Jann Benjaminsen's extra-time penalty saw full-timers B36 Torshavn knock them out of the second qualifying round, after the Cymru Premier side lost 2-1 in the Faroe Islands.

Martell Taylor-Crossdale's late goal had kept their hopes alive in the away leg - and when Ben Fawcett squared the tie in the return leg at Cardiff, the match went to extra time.

Fawcett was harshly penalised for handball in the 100th minute and Benjaminsen's spot kick saw Torshavn through to play Croatia's HNK Rijeka in the third qualifying round.

"As we bow out from what has been a memorable European campaign, the Board and I can only look back with immense pride," chairman Edwards told the club website.

"I feel we have captured the hearts of many outside the club, and given those already associated with the club some of their best footballing memories.

"The boys certainly gave me some of my best memories, and they will live with me forever. Not only were we class acts on the pitch, but we were class acts off it too.

"Everyone at the club that has travelled over the last four weeks has acted with professionalism, maturity, and dignity, and they should hold their heads extremely high.

"Their families and academy coaches should be extremely proud. I could never wish to experience this with such an incredible group of players, coaches, and staff."

Mr Edwards added: "This whole experience has made us even more determined to have these experiences year on year.

"We weren’t ready to end the journey yet, and didn’t deserve for it to end, but there is fire in the belly and we need to carry that forward to the league now, and put ourselves in the best position for our European Tour 2.0.

"Again, huge thanks to everyone that has followed us, and we hope you stick with us."

Haverfordwest's Ben Fawcett celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg match at Cardiff City Stadium (Image: Simon Galloway/PA Wire)

A fortnight earlier firm underdogs Haverfordwest had clinched their first European victory after beating Shkendija on penalties on a dramatic night at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Lee Jenkins' 89th-minute strike gave County a 1-0 win on the night and made it 1-1 on aggregate, with keeper Zac Jones ensuring a historic win over the North Macedonians.

"During our campaign, KF Shkëndija called our first leg a ‘training session’, and had already booked their hotel in the Faroe Islands," said the Haverfordwest chairman.

"However, credit where it’s due, they were very professional to deal with, and showed humility and respect in defeat – as you would expect from such an experienced and professional club."

In the build up to the away leg in the second qualifying round in the Faroe Islands, the Bluebirds had accused opponents B36 Torshavn of bad sportsmanship.

Manager Tony Pennock said they had to wait five minutes at half-time for their dressing room to be unlocked, and accused Torshavn of gamesmanship in the training session.

"For a club of their stature, I could not have expected the lack of class and respect that they showed us," Mr Edwards said in a statement on the club's website.

"I will say no more on that, and just wish them and their officials a safe journey back, and I hope they enjoy their experience in Croatia."

The Haverfordwest chairman said he was delighted with four superb performances in the club's first European campaign since 2004 - and was grateful for the support shown.

"Speaking of the football community, we are all so grateful for the support the club has received from all corners over the last four weeks," he said.

"Media attention has been at an all time high, and to have those crowds showing so much passion in our two home games was fantastic.

"I’m so glad we put on a show for you, by winning both in 90 minutes with the drama of penalties (or not) sprinkled in for good measure."

B36 Torshavn's Bjarki Nielsen (left) and Haverfordwest's Jack Wilson during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg match at Cardiff City Stadium (Image: Simon Galloway/PA Wire)

Following the defeat to Torshavn in Cardiff, manager Pennock was equally positive.

“We’ve scared them, we had them panicking,” said the Haverfordwest boss.

“Halfway through the first half you could tell, the coach was getting louder, and they were arguing on the pitch.

“They’re a full time team, and we’ve taken them right to the last minute of the game.

"On another day you might get a bit of luck, but the boys were magnificent, they’ve been absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “When you get an opportunity you’ve got to take it, and the squad of players who played tonight and in the previous three matches have done themselves, their families and our club proud.

“We were just unfortunate with the penalty, but I couldn’t have asked any more from the boys.”