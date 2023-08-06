“It truly was a tremendous day and our car park was absolutely full to bursting,” commented local Wings Over Carew volunteer, Keith Hamer.

“The parachutists were naturally very disappointed that the winds prevented them from coming to Wales, but health and safety always come first.

"And the same applied to the KC-135 crew which this year was going to be an all-female crew who were proposing to fly down from the Milldenhall Us base in Suffolk.

“But despite the weather, the event was second to none and this is so encouraging.

“It’s so important that our young people must never be allowed to forget what our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers did for our country during the Second World War.”

Saturday’s event also served to honour the 5,000 American GIs who were stationed in Pembrokeshire, the majority being based in the grounds of Creselly House.

In recognition of the very close ties enjoyed by the United States and Pembrokeshire during the World War II, Pembrokeshire County Council was formally presented with the national flag of the USA which was received by chairman of the council, Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor, together with Cllr Simon Hancock.

The presentation was made by the 492d Fighter Squadron.

All photographs are by Martin Cavaney.