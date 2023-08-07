Patrick Hannon returned 4-10 and Andrew Miller took 5-33, before Brad McDermott-Jenkins made 70, and Ashley Sutton 54 as Neyland sealed victory at 149 for 3.

Brain Hall made 57 as Carew (173-7) beat Herbrandston by 3 wickets and Tom Arthur returned 3-14 as Cresselly (126) won by 51 runs against Lawrenny (75).

Will Beresford made 58 as Llangwm (152-6) beat St Ishmaels (149-9) by 4 wickets, and Narberth (101-4) beat Burton (97) by 6 wickets, with Lewis Hough posting 43.

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League: 5 August

DIVISON ONE

Carew (173-7) beat Herbrandston (172-9) by 3 wkts

Carew; Shaun Whitfield 3-27 & 27no, Ethan Hall 2-30, James Hinchcliffe 2-45, Brian Hall 57, Rhys Davies 25. Herbrandston; Jonty Bennett 58, Jack Nicholas 36, Robert Hood 28, Dean John 2-18, Paul Nicholas 2-20.

Lawrenny (75) lost to Cresselly (126) by 51 runs

Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 1-12 & 26, Oscar Lewis 2-21, Steve Lewis 2-23 & 9no, Rhys Eynon 2-26, Kyle Marsh 3-31. Cresselly; Simon Cole 22, Iwan Izzard 17, Neilson Cole 16, Matthew Lewis 17, Dan James 18 & 2-8, Charlie Arthur 2-14, Tom Arthur 3-14, Christian Phillips 2-25.

Llangwm (152-6) beat St Ishmaels (149-9) by 4 wkts

Llangwm; Will Beresford 58, Noah Davies 28, David Lewis 21, Steve Mills 2-15, Luke Brock 2-34 & 12. St Ishmaels; Karl Rhead 57, Brennan Devonald 25, Jonathan Pawlett 20, Andrew Pawlett 2-13, Lewis Rhead 2-32.

Narberth (101-4) beat Burton (97) by 6 wkts

Narberth; Lewis Hough 43 & 1-18, Will Nicholas 25no, Richie Adams 20, Llew Jones 4-24. Burton; Will Ridge 33no, Dan Llewellyn 15, Jon Scale 1-10, Dan Ridge 1-8.

Neyland (149-3) beat Saundersfoot (145) by 7 wkts

Neyland; Patrick Hannon 4-10, Andrew Miller 5-33, Brad McDermott-Jenkins 70, Ashley Sutton 54. Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 31 & 1-35, Danny Caine 39, Simon Stanford 35no, Usman Ali 1-26.

DIVISION TWO

Pembroke Dock (71) lost to Johnston (72-3) by 7 wkts

Pembroke Dock; George Smith 18, Tom Grimwood 25 & 1-13, Jake Davies 1-11, Connor Carroll 1-13. Johnston; Lee Summons 3-2 & 19, Liam James 3-23, Leigh Walters 12no.

Cresselly II (0) ab v Llanrhian (0)

Kilgetty (0) ab v Carew II (0)

Llechryd (0) ab v Haverfordwest (0)

Whitland (0) ab v Hook (0)

DIVISION THREE

Burton II (155-8) beat Narberth II (71) by 84 runs

Burton II; Jack Evans 54, Aled Thomas 15 & 4-13, Jordan Williams 13no, James Scale 18no, Dan Griffiths 4-12 & 13. Narberth II; Andrew Williams 40, Lewis Reed 13, Shay Norcross 4-30, Elliott Evans 2-20.

Haverfordwest II (130-9) lost to Pembroke (140-9) by 10 runs

Haverfordwest II; Ross Dewstowe 63, Max Rodrigues 18, Ashoka Senavirathna 2-32. Pembroke; Jack Harries 23, Phil Jones 23, Paul White 16, Ceri Brace 3-22, Andrew Price 3-26, Sam Davies 1-3.

St Ishmaels II (224-7) beat Llechryd II (136-8) by 88 runs

St Ishmaels II; Stuart Carpenter 95, Ieuan Hawkins 40, Thomas Williams 4-9. Llechryd II; Ifan Wyn-Jones 3-33 & 24, Ollie Roberts 49no.

Hook II (0) ab v Stackpole (0)

Laugharne (0) ab v Lamphey (0)