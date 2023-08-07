Kilgetty batted first with Kevin Sine and Rhydian Eynon both making 25 runs, before each were bowled by Dylan McGuire, who finished with a figures of 2 for 14.

Badham finished on 56 not out, with three fours and a six, but there was tight bowling by Charlie Malloy (1 for 17), Atticus Kingston (0 for 13) and Leo Power (0 for 14).

Kilgetty finished on 101 for 3 in 20 overs, and Neyland paced their reply perfectly as Charlie Malloy (24) and Watkins (45 not out) steered them towards a winning total.

Korey Arran hit three boundaries in his 14 not out – and with 16 extras also on the card, Neyland who prevailed byu reaching a total of 102 for 3 with an over to spare.