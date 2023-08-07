Neyland Youths lifted the Ormond Plate after they beat Kilgetty Youths by seven wickets in the final at Lawrenny, despite the efforts of man of the math Jack Badham.
Kilgetty batted first with Kevin Sine and Rhydian Eynon both making 25 runs, before each were bowled by Dylan McGuire, who finished with a figures of 2 for 14.
Badham finished on 56 not out, with three fours and a six, but there was tight bowling by Charlie Malloy (1 for 17), Atticus Kingston (0 for 13) and Leo Power (0 for 14).
Kilgetty finished on 101 for 3 in 20 overs, and Neyland paced their reply perfectly as Charlie Malloy (24) and Watkins (45 not out) steered them towards a winning total.
Korey Arran hit three boundaries in his 14 not out – and with 16 extras also on the card, Neyland who prevailed byu reaching a total of 102 for 3 with an over to spare.
