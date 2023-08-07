On June 8, 1953, British Railways named their principal train that ran from London Paddington to Tenby and Pembroke Dock the ‘Pembroke Coast Express‘.

Although the name was not used after its last run on 7 September 1963, the through-train has continued to operate ever since, although now only on summer Saturdays, or in this case, Sunday, August 6.

The train left Salisbury at 7.55am and travelled through Wiltshire, the Avon Valley and Fiton Abbey Wood before descending down to the Severn Tunnel and emerging into Wales at around 10.30am.

Crossing the River Usk at Newport and the River Taff at Cardiff, the Pembroke Coast Express moved onward to Bridgend, Port Talbot, Neath, Swansea and Llanelli before followingthe sea-wall that leads to the Towy Estuary and Carmarthen.

Here it reversed and proceeded westward to Whitland then moved south to Tenby where passengers were given the option of disembarking for a three-hour break. Alternatively, they could remain onboard as the train proceeded to the end of the line at Pembroke Dock.

The train was hauled from Salisbury to Carmarthen and from Pembroke Dock back to Salisbury by a pair of veteran Class 33 diesels, revisiting lines where they were once a very familiar sight.

As the locomotives are unable to run-round west of Carmarthen, another West Coast Railways diesel provided the power from Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock.

The Pembroke Coast Express as she left the Dock (Image: Karl Everall)

Fares were £129 for an adult and £65 for a junior (standard) while the first class fares were £185 and £145 respectively. A part of four can travel for £496 standard and £720 first class.

Premier dining tickets are also available, priced £299 for adults, £259 for juniors and £1,176 for a party of four.

It is understood that the train was fully booked for yesterday's trip to Pembrokeshire.