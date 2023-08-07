This was just one aspect of the success of the event, as it gained a huge amount of positive feeback from guesrs, vendors and performers.

Headlined by Go Compare star, opera singer Wynne Evans, and featuring local bands, choirs and singers, the event took place on the weekend of July 7-9.

There was such a happy atmosphere throughout the event. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Saundersfoot South county councillor Chris Williams the instigator of the event, said: “Without doubt, the sponsors played an incredible role in making sure that all monies from ticket sales from the event went to all the nominated charities. Without their support this wouldn’t have been possible."

Saundersfoot Bowling Club were amongst the cheque recipients. (Image: SaundersFEST)

“To raise over £25,000 in our first event has fully supported our theory that there is the need for a music festival in the village. It was fantastic that the event was supported so well by residents, visitors and businesses. We would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets and hopefully everyone will all keep an eye out for 2024 event updates coming soon.”

This event would not have been possible without the co-operation of many local organisations, including Saundersfoot Harbour, Saundersfoot Sports Club, Saundersfoot Sailing Club and Saundersfoot Bowling Club, who all supported the activities over the weekend.

This week, Chris handed out cheques to the following organisations who all play a vital role in the community supporting residents.

Saundersfoot Cricket Club, £2,250; Saundersfoot Football Club, £2,000; Saundersfoot Bowling Club, £2,000; Saundersfoot Sailing Club, £1,000; Tenby Lifeboats, £500; Saundersfoot in Bloom, £250.

There are still bigger cheques to present to the remaining four charities supported by SaundersFEST – Velindre, Sandy Bear, Ty Hafan and Greenacres Animal Rescue.

Chris added: ““Another major factor to the success of the festival was the army of volunteers who gave up their time, so this event ran as smoothly as possible – so thank you to all of them, they did a fabulous job”.

Next year the committee will look to promote projects in the community of Saundersfoot. The organisers are keen to repay the fantastic support shown this year by working with various organisation to help enhance the village community.