The lifeboat launched shortly after 10pm to the troubled craft, which was between Waterwynch and Monkstone, three quarters of a mile north-east of the station.

The volunteer crew were soon on the water and after a brief search, located the broken-down boat. Its occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.

With the vessel now safely back in Saundersfoot harbour, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 11.20pm.