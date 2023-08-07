A boat with engine failure was towed to safety by Tenby all-weather lifeboat late last night, Sunday August 6.
The lifeboat launched shortly after 10pm to the troubled craft, which was between Waterwynch and Monkstone, three quarters of a mile north-east of the station.
The volunteer crew were soon on the water and after a brief search, located the broken-down boat. Its occupants requested a tow back to Saundersfoot.
With the vessel now safely back in Saundersfoot harbour, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 11.20pm.
