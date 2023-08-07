If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Museli, three years old, female, Pomsky

Museli is a gorgeous young lady who has really improved since coming to us.

She has started learning how to walk on lead and is able to see so much more of the world now.

Museli will need another dog to show her the ropes in her new home and help her gain confidence in her new life.

She has never lived in a home before so she will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining.

This amazing lady deserves an amazing home with lots of love and patience so that she can thrive and see how loved she is.

Cheerio, two years old, female, Pomsky

Cheerio is a beautiful girl who has improved since her arrival at the rescue.

She is still a little nervous and will not approach you yet but accepts being picked up for a gentle cuddle.

Cheerio will need a kind confident resident dog which can help her settle into her new home and continue to come out of her shell.

She will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and learning how to walk on a lead/harness.

With time and love, Cheerio will make an amazing addition to a home.

Fame, two years old, male, German Wirehaired Pointer

Fame is a really special boy.

He takes time to believe in you but once he does he is all yours.

Fame is smart, athletic and a quick learner. He can be a bit over exuberant and hates confrontation.

If you exercise him well, teach him and be his mentor and buddy he’s the boy for you.

Fame is looking for an experienced active home who can provide lots of enrichment, a calm environment and exercise.

Hector, two years old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel

Hector is still with us in kennels and we can’t understand why. He is a bouncy, cheeky boy who loves a snuggle and a gentle fuss.

He needs an experienced adult only home which can commit fully to giving him what he needs.

Hector is a very smart active boy that needs enrichment and exercise throughout the day to help him settle and relax mentally and physically.

Hector is the type of dog that you take out on your adventures with you - to the beach, up mountains, even on the bike.

Hector still sits in his kennel with his head peeking out waiting for the next bit of attention.

Livia, four years old, female, Shih Tzu cross Bichon Frise

Livia is an absolute delight to look after and will always greet us with a very wiggly tail!

Initially she comes across as very confident but she is still unsure about receiving fuss. She is also the same with being picked up.

Livia is most comfortable and confident when around other dogs and will need a resident dog which will be willing to play with her and show her the ropes to home life.

Livia does not know how to walk on a lead yet.

It’s safe to say her sweet smile could really brighten anyone’s day.