As in the news - local bus services are currently being supported by Welsh Government until March 2024, so we encourage passengers to use local bus service or sadly lose them, as if we lose them, they might never be seen again.

Travelling on local bus services 282, 283, 284 and 289 operating by Morris Travel can open a wider area using the county’s network of bus services which link nearly all major towns and villages, https://www.traveline.cymru/ and reach most of the scenic attractions in the area.

The contrasting countryside ranges from market towns to sleepy villages set in some of the most attractive unspoiled countryside. You can visit ancient castles steeped in history and centres demonstrating age-old crafts, towns which combine modern shopping facilities whilst retaining their natural historic features, and a variety of family attractions for all weathers.

Now visiting these places by bus has been made simpler with the introduction of the West Wales Rover Ticket. You simply buy the ticket on the first bus you travel on, and use it to go as you please throughout the day.

The Rover Ticket is valid on most local bus services in: • Carmarthenshire • Ceredigion • Pembrokeshire The Rover Ticket does not include: • Services which are available only to school children • National Express services.

• Services 167,T1c between Carmarthen and Cardiff, X14, or X26 • Remember that the Rover Ticket allows unlimited travel on participating services on the day of issue, which means that you can break your journey whenever and wherever you like.

A Day Rover Ticket costs £8.50 for adults and £4.50 for children. A Weekly Rover Ticket costs £34 for adults and £16 for children.

The services in this directory can take you as far afield as Tenby, Cardigan or Swansea, but the Rover Ticket will let you explore even further.

Why not think about a day out on the Ceredigion coast, or perhaps a visit to the West coast of Pembrokeshire, travel from Carmarthen to Aberystwyth on the all electric T1 Traws Cymru?

For details of timetables contact Traveline Cymru at 0800 464 0000 or go to www.traveline.cymru.

Remember - the Rover Ticket is simple to use and available on almost all buses. Make the most of your free time. Take a day out by bus - it could be just the ticket.

Avoid the rush ,travel by bus. The bus is here to take you there.

