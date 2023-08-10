Dear Editor
A friendly reminder for your readers that Radio Caroline North link up with Manx Radio for three days of musical memories from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and early 1990s on 11th,12th and 13th of August .
Starting at 9am on Friday,the programmes come from the studios aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge and continue until 9pm on Sunday.
Dust off the old transistor radio and tune to 1368khz,648khz MW AM, smart speakers,mobile phone streaming and online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline web sites for radio presenting as it should be in the UK.
Have a great three days.
Kevin Davies
Simpson Cross
