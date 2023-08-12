We are in great need of getting the word out there about the Friends Of BCRT appeal for used, new and obsolete postage stamps from the UK and around the world.

I can only live in one place, but our group are raising funds throughout the UK to help mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly so your help is much required and appreciated.

Please remind everybody that Friends Of BCRT - Postage Stamp Appeal & More! (Bone Cancer Research Trust) can raise funds from any unwanted obsolete postage stamps, whether it is a single 1p stamp or a book of 1st and 2nd class.

We know that over the next few months (or years!) you will be discovering that odd stamp in the drawer or amongst the Christmas cards that you didn't write so if you can not be bothered to use the Royal Mail exchange service please think of us.

They can be sent with all your other used stamps and horizon labels, collections etc to Friends Of BCRT, 20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex, England, SS7 5PZ or email charitystampappeal@gmail.com for more information.

Until there's a cure....thank you.

Kind regards

Terri Bush, Friends Of BCRT - Postage Stamp Appeal & More!

Benfleet, Essex