Ryan Carlmain, 29, of Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, was charged with sexually assaulting the woman at a Milford Haven address by sexually touching her when she did not give consent and he did not believe that she was consenting.

All three offences were alleged to have taken place on June 6, 2021.

Mr Carlmain entered not guilty pleas to all charges and a crown court trial date was set.

Previous to this a section 28 hearing took place which comprised of the alleged victim’s recorded evidence and cross-examination.

Mr Carlmain’s trial took place at Swansea Crown Court last week.

A jury found him not guilty of all three counts.