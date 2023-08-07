The car sharing pilot has launched in Kilgetty and is funded by the National Lottery and the Welsh Government.

The Kilgetty Car Club is the first to launch as part of TrydaNi, a Wales-wide network of EV car clubs.

Members can join the car club and then book and pay for the car through a bilingual app and website.

The Kilgetty car – a Renault Zoe – is kept in the village at its charging point behind the Men’s Shed.

Zoe is ready to meet you! (Image: Kilgetty Car Club)

“It is hope that some households will now be encouraged to go from two cars to one, and will then use the community car when needed,” explained Kilgetty Car Club’s Jerry Long.

The hire costs of the car are £1 an hour and 25p per mile for the first 150 miles, then 15p per mile over 150 miles.

Each booking is £2.50 and there is a monthly membership fee of £3.

The car is available to everyone between 25 and 70 with a clean driving licence. Over 70s can apply and will be asked more questions.

A spokeperson for TrydaNI said: “Individuals that sign up to be a car club member are joining a wider movement in the transition to a zero-carbon energy system, pioneering a new model for car ownership, reducing fossil fuels and transport costs.

“Car clubs offer a novel solution to the cost-of-living crisis – rethinking car ownership and how we travel, leading to cost reductions. Research from COMO UK shows that 20 per cent of current car club members couldn’t afford to own a car, and a car club gives them access to a vehicle."

You can register your interest in joining Kilgetty Car Club by contacting: Jerry Long on 07798 841491 or Kilgettycarclub@gmail.com.

