Merched y Mor, women of the sea, are raising funds to enable them to be the first all-Wales female crew to take on the World’s Toughest Row in two years’ time.

The hardy crew, comprised of Liz, Heledd, Denise and Helen, need the public’s help to make the challenge possible. Their target is to raise £85,000 to enable Merched y Mor to fund the purchase of the boat and all the necessary equipment and support.

They took part in the 24-hour row in Solva car park in order to give that fundraising an extra boost.

Sheltering from the summer rain under gazebos the team was joined by members of the public who brought supplies and support, as well as a folk group who sang in the rain to keep them going.

Once they reach the starting line in 2025, the team will race across the Atlantic for charities Action for Children, RNLI, Popham Kidney Support and Sea Trust Wales. All proceeds from the resale of the boat after the race will be shared with their four chosen charities as part of the overall fundraising endeavour.

The fabulous four are in training already for the 3000-mile challenge that will see them race from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean in December 2025.

Rower and mother-of-five, Helen Heaton, said: “As the clock ticks steadily down to 2025, our training is going well and we’re performing well in competitions. As challenging as the training is, getting to the starting line is equally tough, as we need to buy a boat and a host of equipment just to take part.

“The 24-hour row will help us on towards our fundraising target and hope as many people as possible can come along and support this event.’ Merched y Mor is looking for sponsors both big and small, as well as support in kind, to help them achieve their dreams and to raise money for these four important charities.

To find out more about the team and how you can help, visit www.merchedymor.wales