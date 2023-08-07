Jonathan Davies, the Wales and British and Irish Lions centre who went to Whitland’s Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, has joined up with CALL Mental Health Helpline for Wales, which is a partner of the Sportin Wales print and digital media platform.

“Mental health is extremely important,” said Jonathan. “And I know in my working life talking about the stresses I faced helped me cope when I needed it most.

“People need to know they’re not on their own, even if it might seem that way, and knowing you have support is everything.”

Jonathan is calling on anyone who is struggling with anxiety, stress or depression to contact the organisation, especially with the increased need for mental health support and a rise in male suicide rates, on top of the challenges such as cost-of-living crisis, mortgages and energy costs all rising.

He said: “They should talk about it, or at least try, as I know myself from personal experience that other things as well as rugby can play on my mind – as a man, I get it.

“Talking about things is definitely something we can all work on so let’s kick that stereotype into touch.”

Luke Ogden, CALL’s manager, said: “Jonathan is right, we definitely need to break down stereotypes and encourage more young men and anyone facing mental health challenges to get in touch with CALL.

“Our operators are there 24/7 to listen, the helpline is free to use and as well as discussing any concerns they can also signpost users to services across the country.

“To have a role model like Jonathan as part of our team is fantastic, he is one of the best players Wales has ever produced but also someone who understands the pressures and issues faced by so many men in Wales today.

“We are so grateful to have him on board, I’m sure he will help us to spread a positive message far and wide over the coming year.”

The Mental Health Foundation reports that three times as many men die from suicide compared to women, and that men are less likely to access psychological help, with only 36 per cent of referrals to the NHS for therapy and support are for men.

To get help from CALL, text HELP to 81066, call the freephone 0800 132737 or visit www.callhelpline.org.uk