Teams from all over Wales and the south west of England have signed up to attend the event, which is the first festival to be organised by the Narberth Walking Rugby team.

Narberth Walking Rugby has been growing since its first training session in April 2022.

The team, who call themselves Otter Chaos as a nod to their full contact rugby club mates The Otters, brings together a diverse group of people with mixed skills and experience, from complete beginners to international players.

The team calls themselves Otter Chaos as a nod to their full-contact clubmates, The Otters. (Image: Narberth Walking Rugby)

The team is led by Russ Gardner, who said: "Walking rugby provides a great opportunity to improve physical and mental well-being. It creates a warm and welcoming environment to meet new people and enjoy being part of the local community.”

As well as weekly training sessions throughout the year, the team also takes part in walking rugby festivals during the summer.

The Narberth festival takes place on Sunday August 20 at the Narberth RFC Lewis Lloyd ground. The festival aims to support the development of walking rugby in West Wales and showcase the sport in our local area.

If you would like to support or check out what walking rugby is all about, ‘kick off’ is at 11am.

If you are interested in joining or want to know more, team training sessions are on Tuesdays at 7pm at the Lewis Lloyd ground, or visit the team's Facebook page Narberth Walking Rugby (Otter Chaos).