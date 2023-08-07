Applicant TID Holdings Ltd, trading as TI Davies and Son, seeks permission for the flexible use commercial units, in the form of two buildings, at Plot C2 Parc Teifi.

In a submission to planners, Agent Llyr Evans Planning Ltd says: “The aim of the development is to provide two commercial buildings within the established business park of Parc Teifi, located within the settlement boundary of Cardigan.

“The development would consist of two buildings, unit 1 would provide six double height commercial units and unit 2 would provide 12 smaller business units over two floors.

"The units would be used for a mix of B1 (business), B2 (general industrial) and B8 (storage or distribution) uses.”

It adds: “The proposed development would reflect the existing context by developing a vacant plot within the existing business park and with buildings of a similar scale to those on the site.”

Dwr Cymru has asked that a drainage scheme for the site be submitted and approved by the local planning authority before any permission is granted.

A call has also been made locally that the buildings should be for local independent businesses and not be allowed for occupancy by multi-national companies.

The application will be considered by planners at a later date.