The RSPCA stated that calls to them in July of last year (186) were almost double that of January that year (94) with an increase of 97 per cent.

In 2022, there were 1,245 calls to the RSPCA about fishing litter across England and Wales, with 72 coming from Wales.

The most came from Cardiff with 15, with 10 reports in Swansea, Denbighshire and in Flintshire.

August is National Fishing Month and the RSPCA believes that with the forecasted warmer weather and the school holidays, more people will be taking up outdoor activities including fishing for the first time, and urge people – no matter how experienced – to ensure that they are not discarding angling litter.

Evie Button, RSPCA senior scientific officer, said: “This seasonal, summer leap in the number of calls about wild animals injured by fishing litter is a real cause for concern.

“Animals like swans, geese and even hedgehogs are swallowing lethal fishhooks or piercing their beaks, or their wings or legs are getting tangled up in fishing line.

"They’re suffering all sorts of awful injuries, sometimes with tragic consequences.

“Our inspectors and officers are working hard to rescue as many of these stricken animals as they can.

"Thankfully, many can be saved but they may require a lot of care, treatment and rehabilitation. Others aren’t so lucky and sometimes their injuries are just too severe for them to survive.

“It’s tragic for animal lovers like us to see the effects of this discarded litter, especially when there is such a simple solution: clear up your litter – whether it’s fishing-related or general – and take it home with you.

"We’re particularly concerned that this rise in angling litter injuries may be due to new and inexperienced anglers taking up the activity, as most experienced anglers are very responsible when it comes to wildlife and taking care of their equipment – so it’s more important than ever to get the message out there.”

In Wales, the RSPCA has been previously called out to a number of incidents including a swan in Mumbles with a fishing hook embedded into her skin, a duck in Cardiff died after fishing wire became trapped tightly around its leg and in Buckley, a crow had to be rescued from fishing litter.

Evie added: “Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but unfortunately it only takes one piece of snagged or discarded fishing line to endanger the life of an animal.

"Discarded line, in particular, is a terrible hazard for wildlife, especially as it can be almost invisible.

“We’re asking all anglers to be extra cautious and make sure nothing is left behind by following our simple steps to protect the environment and wildlife from harm.”

The RSPCA urges anglers to follow the Angling Trust’s Take 5 campaign. They highlight: