The Haydn Miller - which became the first production Tamar-class lifeboat in the RNLI fleet when she first came to Tenby in 2006 - will being covered by another Tamar-class, the Victor Freeman

The relief lifeboat had her first shout last night, Sunday August 7, when she was launched to a boat with engine failure.

Tenby RNLI posted on Facebook today: "Many of you have noticed that we currently have two Tamars on station - one in the boathouse and one out on the moorings.

"This is because the Haydn Miller (which is out on the moorings) will be heading off for routine maintenance this week and has been replaced by the relief Tamar Victor Freeman until the work is complete.

"The Victor Freeeman has already been in action since arriving on station, with its first shout last night."