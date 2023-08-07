The stations are at Charles Street, Milford Haven and Wogan Terrace, Saundersfoot.

Milford Haven Police Station is moving to a new location, while officers will continue to cover Saundersfoot from their base at Tenby Police Station.

Dyfed-Powys Police say the sales of the buildings are ‘in line with wider changes that will modernise and improve the policing service in Pembrokeshire’.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “This decision came after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.”

Milford Haven Neighbourhood Policing Team will be based at Cedar Court, Haven’s Head Business Park, from early September to be nearer to where residents feel the police should be, based on demand caused by anti-social behaviour.

Dr Lewis added: “The new police base at Cedar Court is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

'No longer fit for purpose': Milford Haven police station. (Image: Google Street View)

“The decision to close and sell the old station has also been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station is no longer fit for purpose and is expensive to run.

“I want to reassure the local community that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Milford Haven will see no difference.

“Your local neighbourhood policing team will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”

The building at Charles Street, Milford Haven will go to market in the coming days.

Dyfed-Powys Police is assuring that: ‘officers that serve the community of Saundersfoot will continue to work from their base in Tenby Police Station, which is less than four miles away, and continue to ensure a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses in Saundersfoot.'

'Does not meet modern-day policing requirements': Saundersfoot police station. (Image: Google Street View)

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: "The closure and sale of Saundersfoot police station is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station is no longer operational as it is does not meet modern day policing requirements, and it is expensive to run.

“I want to reassure the local community that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Saundersfoot will see no difference.

“Your local neighbourhood policing team will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”

The building at Wogan Terrace, Saundersfoot, will go to market in the coming days.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Historically, talk of police bases moving or stations closing and being sold, has triggered a narrative of police withdrawing from communities, fears about response times, and concerns about an increase in crime and disorder.

“However, I have been reassured by Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis, that there will be no difference in the level of service to the public in Saundersfoot as a result of this estates decision.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I want to assure the public that despite the difficult decision to close and sell the station, our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities remains our priority.

“I recognise that change can be challenging, but please be assured that this strategic move will allow Dyfed-Powys Police to allocate resources more efficiently and will enhance their policing efforts.

“In today's digital age, we are fortunate to have various channels through which people can connect with Dyfed-Powys Police.

"In addition to phone calls, we encourage people to explore online methods and social media platforms used by the Force.

"These platforms often provide valuable updates, crime prevention advice, and community engagement opportunities, allowing people to connect and engage with the police and stay informed about local issues.

“By utilising these alternative channels, we can collectively contribute to more responsive and efficient policing, allowing Dyfed-Powys Police to focus on critical situations while still addressing the concerns and needs of our community.

“If you have any questions or concerns, I encourage you to reach out to my office. We value your input and appreciate your ongoing support in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Local communities can contribute to more responsive and efficient policing by using online methods of contact.

If you need the police when it is not an emergency, you can contact them through a direct message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.