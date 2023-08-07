Not only has he cycled the Tour de France route twice, but in between, he’s written a book about his experiences on the gruelling challenge.

Ceri, 56, from Kilgetty, was recently one of 50 cyclists who tackled this year’s route – said to be the toughest yet – and all in the name of charity.

He was taking part in Le Loop, an annual fundraising event that involves 2,500 miles of cycling the entire route of the current year’s Tour de France, and it takes place exactly one week before the professionals tackle the same roads.

This year, the 21-day ride ascended over 57,000 metres of steep terrain – equal to cycling up Mount Everest over eight times.

The only difference between Le Loop and the real Tour is that roads are not closed and the speeds cycled are a little slower.

“Fortunately, the support and back-up provided by Le Loop is incredible and makes the whole challenge possible,” said Ceri, who was one of the elite number of riders who managed to complete every single inch of the race.

The 21-day ride featured ascents equivalent to riding up Everest eight times.. (Image: Ceri Evans)

His book about his experiences in the 2019 race – How to Cycle the Tour de France - has reached the top three in Amazon’s cycling charts.

Ceri was determined to be back for more in 2023, despite the course being widely regarded as the Tour’s toughest in over half-a-century.

He added: “The start in Bilbao meant that the challenge was ridiculously tough from the word go and it kept on testing from there on in.

“There were no easy flat stages or time trials to ease us into the event, because the first day started with over 3,000 metres of climbing, culminating in a 3km hill with average gradients of 18 per cent.

“That would be like cycling Saundersfoot’s Hean Castle hill, coming out of Wisemans Bridge, for almost ten times its distance.”

“This year, the organisers went out of their way to find the steepest and most challenging climbs available and then they included some of them in the first week. That made the success and the trip into Paris all the more rewarding.”

One of the brutal hill climbs on the roue. (Image: Ceri Stone)

Over the course of three weeks Ceri cycled race favourites such as the Col du Tourmalet, which peaks at above 2,100 metres altitude and newer climbs such as the Col du Loze which is a 28km ascent.

This was part of the Tour’s queen stage which involved over 68km of cycling uphill and ascending over 5,000 metres, which is more than double that of Ironman Wales.

The charity ride took three weeks. (Image: Ceri Stone)

This penultimate effort, before a relative procession into the hectic streets of Paris, involved climbing six categorised mountain peaks over eight tiring hours.

Despite not riding as fast as Geraint Thomas has done in previous editions, Ceri rightly earned his glass of Champagne in front of the Eiffel Tower.

He said: “Just don’t ask me if I’m ready to ride the Tour again. Not yet.”