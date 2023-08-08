The force has been renting a room at Y Gat which is run by Carmarthenshire County Council and this will now be vacated in line with ‘wider changes that will modernise and improve the policing service.’

It follows news of the closure and sale of two police stations in Pembrokeshire.

Officers based at Milford Haven station will move to another building in the town – and the Saundersfoot base will see its officers moving to the Tenby base.

The force has also revealed that officers that serve the community of St Clears will work from neighbouring Whitland and will ‘continue to ensure a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses in St Clears.’

Chief constable Dr Richard Lewis, said: “This decision has come after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.

“The vacation of this property is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current building is no longer used operationally.

“I want to reassure the local community that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in St Clears will see no difference.

“Your local neighbourhood policing team will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”

Dafydd Llywelyn, the force’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Historically, talk of police bases moving or stations closing and being sold, has triggered a narrative of police withdrawing from communities, fears about response times, and concerns about an increase in crime and disorder.

“However, I have been reassured by chief constable Dr Richard Lewis, that there will be no difference in the level of service to the public in St Clears as a result of this estates decision.

“As police and crime commissioner, I want to assure the public that despite the decision to vacate the property in St Clears, our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities remains our priority.

“I recognise that change can be challenging, but please be assured that this strategic move will allow Dyfed-Powys Police to allocate resources more efficiently and will enhance their policing efforts.

“In today’s digital age, we are fortunate to have various channels through which people can connect with Dyfed-Powys Police.

"In addition to phone calls, we encourage people to explore online methods and social media platforms used by the force.

"These platforms often provide valuable updates, crime prevention advice, and community engagement opportunities, allowing people to connect and engage with the police and stay informed about local issues.

“By utilising these alternative channel, we can collectively contribute to more responsive and efficient policing, allowing Dyfed-Powys Police to focus on critical situations while still addressing the concerns and needs of our community.

“If anyone has any questions or concerns, I encourage you to reach out to my office. We value your input and appreciate your ongoing support in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

It has also been revealed that the former Llanelli police station and custody is to close and be sold, with the brand-new, purpose-built Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police base at Dafen fully operational.

The property that formerly housed the police station in Kidwelly is also to be sold