Tim Harrison from Pembroke is one of 950 adult volunteers representing the UK at the event that has brought together more than 40,000 Scouts from around the globe.

However, what should have been a joyous occasion full of friendship and memory-making activity soon descended into chaos.

South Korea faced dangerously high temperatures above 33C and more than 100 participants on the treeless campsite on reclaimed land outside Buan were treated for heat-related illness.

On top of this there were reports of ‘disgusting’ conditions at the campsite, with parents telling PA that their teens faced food shortages and unsanitary, unusable toilets.

Tim, from Pembroke, was one of the hundreds of adult volunteers from Britain.

He worked with the organisers, for youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, to shelter them from the unusually hot weather, and ensure toilets and washing facilities were appropriate.

However, despite the efforts of Tim and the other UK adult volunteers, conditions at the jamboree campsite were deemed untenable and around 4,500 British scouts were evacuated from the jamboree campsite to accommodation in the capital Seoul on Sunday, August 6.

Scouts UK chief executive, Matt Hyde, said sanitation and the cleanliness of toilets at the site had caused ‘severe concerns’.

He said that there were also concerns about the availability of food; accommodation of dietary requirements; the heat relief measures in place on the site and medical services.

The decision is said to have cost UK Scouts around £1 million which has been taken form the organisations reserves.

Since then tens of thousands more scouts have been evacuated further inland as Tropical Storm Khanun heads toward the Korean Peninsula.

A spokesperson for Scouts UK said that the jamboree activities will continue in Seoul and that the teenagers and adult volunteers will return home on August 13 as originally planned.

“UK Scouts has transferred our young people and adult volunteers from the Jamboree site at SaeManGeum to Seoul,” said the spokesperson.

“They all arrived in Seoul on Sunday, August 6. This follows announcing our plans to transfer from the site on Friday, August 4.

“The UK contingent have now been allocated their accommodation. The UK Embassy has been welcoming them as they arrive.

“The UK Embassy and the Mayor of Seoul are also supporting the UK team with developing programme activities so our young people still get the most from the rest of their Jamboree experience in South Korea.

“Other international contingents have also announced they will be leaving the site too.

“We know leaving the Jamboree site may be a disappointment for some, but we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul. Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.”