In May this year, surveys began to check the condition of concrete roof planks in wards at the hospital site in Haverfordwest.

The surveys are to manage the risks around reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks.

The material was commonly used in construction in buildings between the 1960s and 1990s and a number of NHS buildings across Wales have it present.

During the surveys, when structural issues are identified, the remedial work that is needed is being assessed and this could lead to temporary closures of affected areas or local mitigations put in place.

The work has been done with plans for minimal impact on the operation of day-to-day services at the hospital, with the priority being the continuation of available hospital beds.

To help with this, 14 beds have been made available at the Cleddau Ward at South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock to make up for the temporary loss of beds at Withybush.

Andrew Carruthers, director of operations at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “In response to Welsh Government and wider industry alerts on this product, we have put in place a range of measures to manage the risk.

“In May 2023 we appointed a structural engineering company to undertake further intensive surveys of the areas in question and provide a full report on each individual RAAC plank.”

He continued: “Survey and repair work will have an impact on clinical areas and hospital wards so all arrangements for repair work are being supported by the clinical hospital managers.

“Our hospital and community teams are working closely together to provide effective alternatives to the reduced capacity at Withybush, ensuring our patients are cared for in a place that best suits their needs, and this includes more beds and treatments in our community hospitals.

“This in turn has enabled us to treat more patients who have required hospital care and reduce the time they stay in hospital.

“We know that survey work can cause considerable disruption and I would like to thank hospital staff, patients and visitors for their patience and understanding while we are carrying out this essential work.”

The surveys are set to continue for around seven months.