Jesse Ormond and Judah Brooke, both 17, spent part of the summer hiking the 186 miles along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path to raise funds for a mental health charity.

The friends – from Pembroke and Cosheston respectively – aimed to raise £500 for Get The Boys a Lift and have doubled their fundraising efforts along the way.

They began their journey in Amroth on July 16 and finished in St Dogmaels on July 31.

Jesse’s mum Bev Ormond said: “It has taken them 15 days and they carried their camping equipment in backpacks along the entire route.

“Judah’s mum and I are so very proud of them.”

The pair have known each other since primary school and are studying at Pembrokeshire College.

They came up with the idea to hike the entire coast path after seeing a map in the gym to challenge themselves and decided to link it with the fundraising, as both have an interest in mindfulness and taking care of their mental health and physical wellbeing.

Judah said: “I thought it would be a good way to challenge ourselves. I’m very happy we have completed it and I am proud of us.”

Jesse said: “We came up with the idea when we saw a map of Pembrokeshire in the gym and we thought it would be a great experience.

“GTBAL is a charity Judah and I think is very worthwhile. I am happy I am not walking over 10 miles per day anymore!”

Jesse and Judah said they are shocked with the £1,112 currently raised on the GoFundMe page, which includes donations made by people they met on their challenge.

There is time to donate to the cause HERE