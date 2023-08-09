Dyfed-Powys Police intends to sell off Saundersfoot police station and transfer officers to nearby Tenby.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis says that the current station in Saundersfoot is no longer operational, does not meet modern day policing requirements, and is expensive to run.

He offered assurance that ‘visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses in Saundersfoot’ would be continued by officers working out of Tenby Police Station, less than four miles away.

"The closure and sale of Saundersfoot police station is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness,” said Dr Lewis.

“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station is no longer operational as it is does not meet modern day policing requirements, and it is expensive to run.

“I want to reassure the local community that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Saundersfoot will see no difference.

“Your local neighbourhood policing team will continue to provide a visible presence and effective engagement with residents and businesses.”

The building at Wogan Terrace, Saundersfoot, will go to market in the coming days.

Saundersfoot South county councillor, Chris Williams, said that he hoped the money saved by closing the station, and generated by its sale, would be used to ensure that his constituents were still well-served by the police.

“After a recent zoom meeting with Police Superintendent Craig Templeton, his clear priority is to have officers on the streets instead of being in police stations," he said.

“Dyfed-Powys Police has come under enormous pressure to cut costs while maintaining numbers on the beat.

“The station has certainly been downgraded over the years with the focus on Tenby station being less than four miles away.

"I sincerely hope that any money saved will be put into resources and making sure the residents of Saundersfoot still have a reliable police service serving the local communities.”

It has also been revealed thar Milford Haven Police Station is moving to a new location and the current building at Charles Street will be sold.