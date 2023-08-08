Now his uncle, acclaimed Welsh actor Huw Davies, is planning to walk almost 500 miles across northern Spain in memory of his nephew and to raise funds for two essential Welsh charities.

Father-of-one, Rhys Tom, known as Twm, died unexpectedly at the age of 31, just four weeks before he was due to run this year's London Marathon for Tŷ Hafan in memory of childhood friend Erin, who had been supported by the charity.

“On March 28th 2023 our family lost one of its colourful characters. A son, a brother, an uncle, a husband-to-be and father to little Celyn,” said Huw.

“A rugby player, a Welsh champion boxer, a marathon runner. An hour in his company left you exhilarated - the smile, the mischief, the leg pulling.

"That smile and the naughty twinkle in his eye - they’ll stay with me forever.

“At 31, Twm was far too young and far too precious to leave us.”

Huw, also known by his stage name Ifan Huw Dafydd, is aiming to raise £10,000 for two Welsh charities; Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice and the Jac Lewis Foundation, which promotes good mental health, boosts awareness of suicide and supports bereaved relatives and friends.

So far Huw has raised more than £5,000 of his £10,000 target. To make a donation go topeoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/twm.

Huw, 69, from Cardiff, whose credits include The Light in the Hall, The Crown, Fireman Sam, Gavin and Stacey and Pobl y Cwm, is now preparing to take on the Camino de Frances pilgrimage, a 475 mile / 764km trek across the Pyrenees, plains and open countryside from St Jean-Pied-De-Port in southwest France to Santiago de Compostela in north west Spain.

“My nephew Rhys Tom, known to everyone as Twm, was going to run the London Marathon this year. He’d promised to raise money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in memory of a school friend. “Twm never ran the marathon.

“At 69 my running days are long past, but I intend to see that Twm’s promise to Tŷ Hafan is kept. Over August and September I’m going to walk the Camino Frances.

“I hope to raise awareness and money for another charity. The Jac Lewis Foundation helps families bereaved by suicide. “Ceredigion has the highest suicide rate in the UK - 20.1 for every 100,000 people, compared with 10.1.

“Please help me realise Twm’s promise by sponsoring me. Every penny will help children and their parents at a very desperate time. Thank you.”