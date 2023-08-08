The North Pembrokeshire Open Studios open art trail runs from August 19 to September 2 and will see a number of artists open their studios to anyone interested in learning more about and admiring their work.

Among those taking part include:

Fine art illustrator Sarah Briton-Smith, ceramic artist Eve Carroll and painter Steve Halton, -printmaker/textile artist Ailsa Richardson, painters Katie Welsford and Heidi Plant, mixed media painting and print artist Louise Griffiths-Kimber, painter Annette de Mestre and drawer Hugo Colville.

Ceramic artist Billy Adams, Painter4S Alice Tennant, David Arthur Light and Dawn Reader, sculptor Simon Probyn, contemporary painter Delyth Williams and painter Kathy Thompson will also be taking part.

Anne Seymour who specialises in pottery, prints and woodwork, print and paint artist Flora McLachlan, papercut and print artist Erica Frances George, ceramic artists Linda Unsworth and Jo Lowde, Dale Thomas Pottery, painter Elizabeth Haines and painter and mosaicist Dorothy Wood are also taking part.

People will also be able to visit painters Beth Robinson, Maggie Brown, Pete Monaghan, Jo Croxford, Julie Woolnough, Nicole Schoenenberger, Michelle Dovey, Sarah Jane Brown, Sarah Burns and Caroline McLachlan, jeweller Ami Pepper, Sian Daniel who specialises in metal work and mixed media and wildlife artist Rob Davies.

There will also be a chance to see work from Daniel and Amanda Wright who specialise in ceramics and textiles respectively, ceramic artist Elly Morgan, mixed media specialists at the Fishguard Arts Society, painter/textile artist Pippa Sibert, sculptor Perryn Butler, painter Theresa Pateman and printmaker Ann Kerr, woven textile artist Riitta Sinkkonen Davies, ceramic artist and still-life photographer Gina Hughes and printmaker Jill Woodward.

To find out more about the specific openings for each of the above artists, visit www.npopenstudios.co.uk/north-pembrokeshire-artists.

Individual artists also welcome visitors outside of these dates and to find out more about that, contact the relevant artist at the above link.