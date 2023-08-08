Wesley Griffiths worked at the Bush Inn, and was drinking there on a day off on September 8, 2021.

At around 11pm, Mr Griffiths - who was outside smoking - was asked by a member of staff working that night to turn away anyone trying to come in so they could close.

Craig Jones, 28, of Kesteven Court in Carew, was a friend of Mr Griffiths, and had also been drinking at the pub that night. When the pub was closing up, he had been out smoking and met up with some friends.

Jones tried to re-enter the pub, by Mr Griffiths said he couldn’t come in.

The defendant told him “Don’t be such a dick about it” and said he was “taking his job too seriously”, before stealing Mr Griffiths’ glasses.

“The defendant was holding his fist and some witnesses said he appeared to be lining himself up for a few seconds,” prosecutor Hannah George said.

James punched the complainant, who lost consciousness, fell and “cracked his head on the floor”.

The defendant left the scene.

When Mr Griffiths regained consciousness, he told the police it was “an accident” and he had “tripped over”.

Jones returned to the scene and admitted to officers that he had hit Mr Griffiths. He was not arrested, but was later summoned for an interview.

In that interview, he claimed the punch was in self-defence, telling officers Mr Griffiths was “swinging his arms around and called him an offensive name”.

Jones later pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Griffiths initially declined medical attention. But his condition worsened, and he was taken to hospital on September 9. He was then transferred to hospital in Cardiff the following day, where he underwent a CT scan.

He had suffered two separate bleeds on the brain and a depressed fracture to the base of his skull.

“Remarkably and miraculously, no surgery was required,” Ms George said. Mr Griffiths was discharged from hospital on September 23, 2021.

In an initial victim personal statement, Mr Griffiths said his “balance and co-ordination is all over the place” after the attack.

But when asked for an updated statement this year, Mr Griffiths said he didn’t want Jones to go to prison.

Jones has one previous conviction for three offences, as well as a reprimand and a caution both for violent offences in 2011 and 2013.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said the delay in the case coming to court had shown Jones could be rehabilitated, due to his compliance with the community order imposed for his previous conviction.

Mr Tarrant said Jones returned to the scene and told officers he had punched Mr Griffiths, and had texted the complainant after the incident apologising to him.

“The primary issue for the defendant is drugs and alcohol,” Mr Tarrant said, adding Jones would drink “up to 10 pints a day” and take cocaine regularly.

Jones has now stopped using cocaine, and had reduced the amount of alcohol he drank.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, said: “Plainly you didn’t want to accept you couldn’t get back inside. There was an obstacle in your way. You couldn’t accept the night was over.

“You initially described it as self-defence, but that’s plainly not the case.

“He sustained a brain injury that could have killed him. I’m not sure you understand how serious that was.”

Jones was sentenced to 10 months, suspended for two years.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.