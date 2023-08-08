Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust has announce a new partnership with DP Energy.

Katie Macro, director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: “We are thrilled that DP Energy have chosen to become a Silver Partner and help in our mission to support conservation, community and culture in the National Park.”

The Trust was set up to safeguard the spectacular National Park landscapes for future generations.

DP Energy, which has its headquarters in Cork, has more than 30 years’ experience in the renewable energy sector and has developed over 1GW (1,000MW) of renewable energy projects, which are built and operational. Currently, it has an immediate pipeline of over 9GW of both on and offshore wind, solar and ocean energy projects across Ireland, the UK, Australia and Canada.

The company has been operating in the UK since the 1990s to deliver onshore wind projects, and opened an office in Pembroke Dock in 2021.

In 2022, the company entered a Celtic Sea joint venture with EDF Renewables for the Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm project.

Chris Williams, head of development UK and new markets for DP Energy, said: “We are 100 per cent committed to using the most sustainable and environmentally responsible methods in all our energy developments.

“Our Pembrokeshire-based team is passionate about supporting the growth of a new energy sector that can meet net zero targets and sustain skilled, well-paid jobs for future generations, to benefit local communities.

“We are extremely fortunate to live and work in this beautiful part of the world and look forward to working with the Trust on their initiatives to enhance conservation, community, and culture in the National Park.”

Since 2021, the Trust has run an annual business membership programme, offering a variety of packages to suit businesses of any size and type.

More information about the Pembrokeshire Coast Partners scheme can be found at pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/how-you-can-help/pembrokeshire-coast-partners. Anyone wanting to discuss a scheme further can get in touch with the team by calling 01646 624811 or emailing support@pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.