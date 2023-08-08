Cych Valley Producers hold monthly markets at the Abercych Village Hall after a number of small producers of food, plants and crafts wanted a place to meet and publicise and swap or sell their produce.

This began in October, with the money taken for using tables going to the hall to help provide a small and steady source of funds.

The markets are held on the second Saturday of the month and has a range of producers in attendance, including a wood turner, knitter of children’s clothes, coffee makers, maker of dietary biscuits for dogs, jam and preserves makers, honey producers, free range eggs and vegetables, a range of perennial plants, textile artist, a dyer of textiles and artist, card and gift makers.

The Abercych Village Hall committee provides refreshments and there is space for people to meet up and have a chat.

Anyone who has a connection to the Cych Valley or lives nearby can join the group and find out more by contacting Rhianon on rhianonturrell@btinternet.com or by calling 01239 698280 and the next market will be held at the Abercych Village Hall on Saturday, August 12 between 10am and 12.30pm.