The map, launched by Transport for Wales in partnership with Signalbox, will show the location of each train on the TfW network, which means customers can see their journey in real time and find out the expected arrival time of the train at each station on its route.

Teleri Evans, customer information strategy manager for TfW, said: “We know our customers want the latest information made available to them while travelling to feel confident that they know what’s going on.

“Whether you’re sat on a train and want to get your bearings or are waiting at a station and wondering where your train is, the right information really can give you peace of mind.

“This fantastic live digital map shows exactly where you are and also any other trains you might be looking to connect to.”

Toby Webb, Signalbox’s founder, said: “We know that travellers are reassured by seeing the progress of their journey in real time on a map, and find it useful to share with friends and family.

“Until now, rail has lagged behind other industries in offering interactive live maps for its passengers.

"So it’s been exciting to work with Transport for Wales to deliver this new tool that incorporates the best bits of Signalbox technology to detect, map and share trains in Wales.”

Signalbox uses live data to estimate the location of trains as they pass key points on the track and will incorporate GS data from trains for a more accurate location, which will be introduced later this year.

The trains are colour coded depending on if they are running on time, slightly delayed or delayed by more than 10 minutes, and it will give estimated updated arrival times for each station.

The app also allows people to share their live arrival time with family and friends or search for another train.

The interactive map can be found at https://tfw.signalbox.io/?location=@52.45003,-4.06383,7.1Z