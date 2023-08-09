Fabulous Animals is a dance theatre performance that explores re-wilding of the body and self, embracing animalistic behaviours to unlock the beauty of collectivity, ecology and queer joy.

It is directed by Joon Dance’s Zosia Jo who said: “The work began in Cairo, Egypt, with a series of workshops and offered women a private, safe space to express themselves through movement.

“This then developed and was used in practice as part of a wider process of creative development, self-development and healing.

“It’s about freedom really, freedom to express oneself wildly and weirdly, and to be comfortable in our own skins. And it’s about being inspired by animals and plants to be more in tune with our instinctive selves and our environment.

“I’ve loved making this work from start to finish – it’s been five years of research, performing, creating, reading, and sharing and it all culminates here with a team made up of some of my favourite collaborators.”

Fabulous Animals will be at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on Friday, August 18 at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.