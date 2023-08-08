The Torch Theatre will be joining the Port of Milford Haven at the Milford Waterfront marquee at the show on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17.

Chelsey Gillard, artistic director at Torch Theatre, said: “The Torch Theatre is excited to be joining the Port of Milford Haven at the Pembrokeshire County Show this year.

"Our team loves getting out and about across the county, connecting with different people and spreading the word about all the brilliant activity that happens at the Torch – from our high-quality theatrical dramas, to electrifying tributes, alongside our vital youth and community work. Be sure to come and say hello and find out how you can get involved.”

Charlotte Spencer, the theatre’s new senior marketing director, said: “We’ll have merchandise for you to buy including branded water bottles and bags as well as old programmes from previous shows and free lollipops.

“You can also buy tickets for our up and coming productions. We are really looking forward to seeing you all so call over to our stall from 9am to 6pm on both days.”

Pembrokeshire County Show will take place at County Showground, Haverfordwest on August 16 and 17.