The restaurant was being planned for the site previously occupied by the Paul Sartori furniture store on the Havens Head Retail Park.

But planning officials threw out the plans last November before they reached the planning committee after a survey carried out by the developer confirmed the potential presence of asbestos in the ground nearby.

A planning report for Pembrokeshire County Council has since confirmed that a contaminated land officer had reviewed the application, which had been resubmitted to address the concerns initially raised.

“She notes that the content of the report is acceptable and that it details how the presence of asbestos will be dealt with within the areas of soft landscaping proposed,” the report states.

“A clean cover system will be put in place above a separator / no dig layer, the material of which and depth of cover will be verified by testing and a visual depth check.

“Verification of the proposed remediation will be summarised in a report and the officer finds the proposed contents acceptable. She, therefore, recommends discharge of the condition.

“It is considered that the remediation details are sufficient to deal with potential contamination and, as such, accord with the requirements…concerning health and safety.”

Planning permission was granted for the demolition of existing building – which has been vacant since April 2020 – and the erection of a new restaurant with drive-through facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, on July 8 last year – subject to conditions.

Following planning officers’ decision in November last year, the application was resubmitted to address the concerns raised.

As well as addressing the concerns over asbestos, an application to discharge a condition concerning biodiversity enhancement was partially discharged on December 6.

The planned McDonald’s restaurant would employ 30 full-time staff and 90 part-time staff, according to the application. No opening times were specified on the latest application.