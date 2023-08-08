A 20-YEAR-OLD from Saundersfoot has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after being found guilty of driving a Land Rover while high on cocaine.
Samuel Mullineau, of Sandyhill Road, was accused for driving a Land Rover in Summerhill on October 29 while under the influence of drugs.
When tested by officers, he returned a reading of 166 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre (µg/L) of blood.
Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine. The threshold limit for ‘accidental exposure’ to the drug is 50µg/L.
He pleaded not guilty in April, but was found guilty, with the offence proved in his absence on August 3.
He was fined £242, and was ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £118 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for a year.
On August 7 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, he admitted at failing to surrender to Llanelli Magistrates’ Court for his trial on August 3.
For this, he was fined an additional £53.
