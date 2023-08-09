They are either from the Pembrokeshire area or were caught speeding in the county.

Daniel Lee Anthony Roberts, 31, of Beetle Close, Newport, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 28.

He was caught on January 19 doing 37mph in a Ford Ranger on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Penblewin, Narberth, where the limit is 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £100 fine and £40 costs.

Michael Philip James Evans, 36, of Brewery Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 3.

He was caught on January 20 doing 80mph in a BMW 420D on the A40 Nantyci, where the limit is 70mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £266 fine, £106 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dean Richards, 28, of High Street, Fishguard, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 3.

He was caught on January 21 doing 84mph in a Vauxhall Vivaro on the A48 Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £126 fine, £50 surcharge and £90 costs.

Lee David Jones, 49, of Pennsylvania, Pentwyn, Cardiff, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 4.

He was caught on January 10 doing 36mph in a Mercedes Sprinter on the A4139 Bush Hill, Pembroke where the limit is 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.