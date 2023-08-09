Bluestone National Park Resort has been placed third out of 18 UK resorts by the independent consumer organisation.

It has also been recognised as one of the only three Which? Recommended Providers on the list and was ranked above destinations including Center Parcs, Butlins, Pontins, and other major holiday destinations.

The resort secured the fourth position on the list last year.

This year Bluestone ranked a full five stars for the quality of accommodation and customer service. It was also ranked highly for cleanliness, facilities, entertainment, food and drink and value for money.

The survey was based on responses from 1,000 Which? Members who rated it on the above categories.

Yvonne Buckingham, director of commercial at Bluestone, praised the team who helped ensure guests received the best possible service.

“This isn’t just an accolade for Bluestone, it’s one for our whole team of employees who go that extra mile to help guests, as well as working behind the scenes,” said Yvonne.

“It also demonstrates how Pembrokeshire, the national park, and our whole community is a great place for visitors to come and enjoy the wide range of attractions and venues that they visit while staying at Bluestone.”

Yvonne highlighted how the business, which employs 800 people, contributes more than £1.5 million a year to the local economy, in addition to its employment, and more than £1 million in visitor spend.

The business is investing £30 million to expand its facilities. This includes 80 new Platinum lodges, the recently opened Black Pool Mill heritage dining experience which has created more than 30 jobs, and a planned 11-hectare solar farm.

Claire Lewis, head of guest experience at Bluestone, said: “We’re very proud to be a local business in Pembrokeshire providing important employment, using local suppliers where possible and supporting the local economy.

“The latest Which? Survey highlights how our team from the area provide a five star service for our guests.”