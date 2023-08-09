‘Dobby’s grave’ at Freshwater West was created by fans on the beach where the house elf was killed in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - arguably one of the saddest scenes in the film franchise.

For a number of years, there has been a shrine of pebbles, some with tributes written on, as well socks – in a nod to Dobby receiving a sock to make him a free elf – and a wooden cross much like the one used in the film to mark the location.

Last year concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution had led to a survey on the possible relocation of the 'memorial' to the beloved character.

In November 2022, Natural Trust Cymru said that following a consultation with locals and visitors, the shrine could stay "in the immediate term".

They asked visitors to not add anything more to the shrine, citing concerns about the sensitive nature of the beach – which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

This is now what it looks like. (Image: Facebook)

Richard Thomas this week posted on Facebook: ‘OMG, Dobby’s grave at Fresh West has been desecrated! All his socks have gone…’ including laughing and thumbs up emojis.

The post, showing a much plainer pile of pebbles, was met with a polarising comments section.

Some asked why they don’t just put a statue and ask people to not leave anything else, with others responding that someone did indeed do this but it was removed.

Some said there should be a wishing well or even a replica of Shell Cottage on the beach to help with tourism.

Other comments, however, said Dobby is a ‘made up character, give it a rest,’ with some fans also showing concern about the location for a fictional grave.

“Good, it’s a beach not a rubbish tip,” commented one person.

“The amount of litter was stacking up. Nice to see it’s all clean and how it should be.”

The beach is a legally protected conservation area, home to a host of wildlife, including lizards, orchids and rare ground-nesting birds.

The surrounding area is home to large grey seals, harbour porpoise, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.

Pembrokeshire County Council stated that the beach is the responsibility of National Trust Cymru, who have been contacted for a comment.