An air ambulance and a land ambulance were both dispatched to the area near St David’s Church, Milford Haven, following a 999 call on Monday.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Milford Haven area on Monday, August 7.

“A critical care team attended by air and arrived at scene at 11.40am. Our involvement concluded 12.24 pm.”

The spokesperson did not confirm if the casualty was taken to hospital by air ambulance or by land ambulance.