Daloni Jones had pleaded guilty to two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Her partner, Matthew Pritchard, 29, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, was jailed at Swansea Crown Court last week for three years and eight months for the same offences.

Jones’ sentencing was adjourned for the completion of a pre-sentence report.

The defence set out that Jones had pleaded guilty on the basis that she acted under instruction from Pritchard, and their relationship had been an abusive one.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The court had previously heard that police raided the couple’s home in Llandysul on February 9 of this year, and recovered at least 23.5 grams of cocaine.

On May 11, police raided a property in Penrhiw-llan where the couple were staying, and recovered 11.84 grams of cocaine.

Evidence from the defendants’ phones resulted in them being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and May 12.

Sentencing Jones at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Paul Hobson said: “[The prosecution’s] case is this was essentially his drug dealing operation but you played an important role assisting him and dealing with customers yourself.

“I agree with that submission. You acted under instruction from Mr Pritchard. However, that was not exclusively the case, as there were occasions you dealt with customers yourself.

“I find the relationship was abusive.

“There’s credible material before me that this was a relationship marked by violence against you.

“You didn’t act under direct compulsion. Mr Pritchard did not threaten you. But it seems to me highly unlikely that you would have acted in this way were you not in a relationship with him. You were in fear of him, being controlled by him.”

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard has been jailed, while his partner received a suspended sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court heard Jones had been addicted to cocaine at the time of the offences.

Jones, 26, of Bro Gwynfaen, Croes-lan, near Llandysul, has no previous convictions, and has spent the past two months in prison.

“Since your remand, you have shown an immense commitment to rehabilitation,” Judge Hobson said.

“I cannot ignore the time you have already spent in prison and the context.

“It seems to me there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation if you engage with probation.”

Judge Hobson sentenced her to 21 months, suspended for 18 months. She must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and was made the subject of a four-month curfew between 8pm and 7am.

The couple will face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.