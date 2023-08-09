The park now has a number of poetry boxes which have been placed along the park to encourage people to reconnect and write their own poem to share their experiences with passers-by.

The poetry box trail is inspired by the Geiriau Diflanedig – The Lost Words exhibition on display at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids.

The centre’s volunteers have been decorating the nine boxes which are at strategic locations along the coast path.

Rachel Perkins, manager at Oriel y Parc, said: “Both our Pathways volunteers and the team here have taken great care to make and decorate the nine poetry boxes, with some wonderful designs to catch the eye of those who are enjoying time out in the national park.

“People are invited to open the box, take out the notepad, read what others have written and write down a few lines about the moments they’ve had connecting with nature.

“They then pop it back in the box so the next person can enjoy their literary creations, whether it’s an acrostic spell song like you see in The Lost Words or just a few lines describing what you’ve seen or heard.”

Poetry boxes have been placed around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority)

The poetry boxes are at Castell Henllys, Sychpant, Strumble Head, Oriel y Parc, St Davids Airfield, Haroldston Chins, St Brides, Carew Castle and Skrinkle Haven.

The Lost Words exhibition is organised by Compton Verney with Hamish Hamilton and Penguin Books and is currently touring. The exhibition brings together original artwork by Jackie Morris and English language poems by Robert Macfarlane and Welsh language poems by Mererid Hopwood.

Follow the Poetry Box Trail, inspired by The Lost Words, and note down your experiences connecting with nature in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. (Image: Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority)

For more information on activities at Oriel y Parc and about the Geiriau Diflanedig – The Lost Words, visit www.orielyparc.co.uk/the-lost-words