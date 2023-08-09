Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant popped into the Harbour Inn in Solva for a drink on Monday and stayed for more than an hour, chatting to staff and locals.

“He blew us away,” said landlord of the Harbour Inn Craig Mitchell.

“I was sitting with a couple of locals chatting when he quietly walked in and ordered a beer.”

The 74-year-old behind the vocal virtuosity of such rock classics as Stairway to Heaven and Whole Lotta Love then took his drinks outside to the foreshore but got chatting on his return.

His was with a companion, believed to be current musical collaborator Alison Krauss.

“We had clocked him when he came in, but left him to enjoy his drink,” when they came in to bring their glasses back, that’s when we all pounced on them and introduced ourselves.”

The singer and songwriter then stayed for about an hour chatting to Craig, his wife Daphne and the locals.

“He is a great guy,” said Craig. “He is very down to earth.”

The staff were amazed when Plant started speaking Welsh to them.

“One of our staff, Tommy, had left a beer on the bar,” said Craig. “He brought it over to him and said in Welsh ‘here’s your drink, enjoy it’.

“We have since learnt that he is very interested in Welsh history.”

Craig said that Mr Plant did not disclose where he was staying but appeared to be enjoying his time in Pembrokeshire.