The restaurant and drive through is set to be built on the site previously occupied by the Paul Sartori furniture store – which has now been demolished – at the Havens Head Retail Park.

An application for the restaurant was initially thrown out by planning officers last year after a survey carried out by the developer confirmed the potential presence of asbestos in the ground nearby.

However, a resubmitted application addressed these concerns, and the project was given the green light.

A spokesperson for the Port of Milford Haven said: “Careful consideration has been given to the potential for littering and anti-social behaviour at the site which have been addressed and will be closely monitored and managed by the operator on an ongoing basis.

“McDonald’s is committed to tackling litter in as many different ways as possible.

"It is their company policy to conduct a minimum of three daily litter patrols, whereby employees pick up not only McDonald’s packaging, but also any other litter that may have been discarded in the vicinity of a restaurant.

“Litter bins are also provided outside all restaurants, and packaging carries anti-littering symbols to encourage customers to dispose of litter responsibly.

"Anti-littering signage is displayed within restaurants and car parks, and support is given to support anti-littering campaigns by Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Hubbub.”

With the plans moving forward, Tom Sawyer, chief executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said the development would create “much-needed new jobs” in Milford Haven.

The planning application set out that McDonald’s would recruit 30 full-time members of staff for the new restaurant, alongside 90 part-time staff.

“The signing of a contract with McDonald’s will create much needed new jobs in Milford Haven,” said Mr Sawyer.

“McDonald’s intends to recruit from the local area, providing internal training programmes and externally recognised qualifications with a clear career path to management opportunities for those who seek this opportunity.

“We look forward to developing an ever-stronger partnership with McDonald’s here in the town.”